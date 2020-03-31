Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dodaro Matta Booted From CBD Co. Fight At Exec's Request

Law360, Pittsburgh (March 31, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The Pittsburgh-area law firm of Dodaro Matta & Cambest PC can no longer represent a trio of CBD oil companies because of conflicts between the companies and their now-suspended president, whom the firm had represented but dropped, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan said Deborah Gestner disclosed privileged information to Dodaro Matta attorneys during the time they represented her and the companies she ran — CBD USA Grown Inc., KMA Holdings LLC and Greenleaf Golden Enterprises LLC. So the firm could not drop her and continue to represent the companies after discovery materials suggested she...

