Genentech Loses Eye-Drug Patent Rights Over Agent's Error

Law360, London (March 31, 2020, 7:44 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday that Genentech Inc. can’t correct a mistake made by one of its agents that will prematurely end its patent rights for an eye-disease treatment, saying accommodating the request would put the biotech company in a “uniquely privileged position.” The appeals court said it was not persuaded that under U.K. patent rules Genentech should be allowed to correct the error. The mistake was made by Master Data Center, which Genentech hired to pay its fees in connection with what’s known as a “supplementary protection certificate,” or SPC, for an antibody used to treat an eye disorder...

