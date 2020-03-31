Vintage Souvenir Machine Operator Can't Sue Upstart In Ill.

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A family company that operates vintage MOLD-A-RAMA plastic souvenir vending machines at museums and zoos across the country hasn't shown adequate ties to the state to sue a collector in Illinois over his sale of modernized versions of the machines under the same name, an Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday. The antique machines remain a fixture at popular Chicago tourist stops, including the Field Museum and the Lincoln Park Zoo. But Illinois doesn't have jurisdiction over Mold-A-Rama Inc.'s trademark infringement suit targeting new versions of the machines sold by Collector-Concierge-International, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood ruled. The judge said CCI's presence at a Chicago...

