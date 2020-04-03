Covington Adds Bryan Cave Partner To London Antitrust Team

Law360, London (April 3, 2020, 7:20 PM BST) -- Covington & Burling LLP has snagged a partner from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP who brings with him experience working at the U.K.’s antitrust authority to join its competition group in London. James Marshall joined Covington’s competition practice in London on March 30, the firm said. He brings with him experience advising on antitrust law and regulation. Marshall worked for the Competition and Markets Authority as a policy adviser earlier in his career, Covington said. There he helped develop the U.K.’s competition regime, which aims to ensure that markets work well and protects consumers from price-fixing. He has acted before the...

