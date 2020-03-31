Goodwin Helps Ampersand Grab $690M For 10th PE Fund

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts-based Ampersand Capital Partners, advised by Goodwin Procter, said Tuesday it has clinched its 10th private equity fund after collecting $690 million from limited partners, with plans to target promising companies in the health care sector. The fund, billed as Ampersand 2020 LP, was significantly oversubscribed and held a single close, raising $690 million in just three months of fundraising, according to a statement. It will follow in the footsteps of previous Ampersand Capital funds by targeting "growth-oriented" majority and minority investments in targeted health care sectors, focusing on companies with $10 million to $100 million in revenue and positive earnings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS