Jones Day Assists As Gilde Healthcare Wraps Up €416M Fund

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT) -- European health care investor Gilde Healthcare, guided by Jones Day, has clinched its fifth venture and growth capital fund after securing €416 million ($450 million), with plans to target subsectors including digital health, medtech and therapeutics, the firm said Tuesday. The fund, called Gilde Healthcare V, was oversubscribed and only held a single closing, according to the announcement. It will target opportunities in private health care companies focused on "enabling improved care at affordable cost," and individual investments will typically fall between €10 million and €40 million. The investor base includes banks, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, family offices and...

