Fed. Circ. Divided On How Wrong PTAB Must Be For Reversal

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- In a battle over a patented device that connects land lines and networks to devices, a split Federal Circuit panel ruled Tuesday that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s broad take on the patent language wasn’t unreasonable enough to overturn, but a dissenting judge said a line had been crossed. “The broadest reasonable interpretation standard, while certainly broad, does not give the board an unfettered license to interpret claim terms without regard for the full claim language and the specification,” Judge Kimberly A. Moore wrote in her dissent, referring to a patent review standard set down by the Federal Circuit in...

