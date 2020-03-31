Fed. Circ. Affirms Schlumberger's Win On Fracking Patent

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday sided with a Texas federal judge's order clearing oilfield services giant Schlumberger Technology Corp. of allegations that it infringed oilfield technology company EnerPol LLC's patent covering hydraulic fracturing methods. In a 15-page opinion, a three-judge panel concluded that it found no error with U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's October 2018 construction of the patent claims. The dispute, which EnerPol lodged in 2017, centered on the key claim term "polymer-continuous liquid phase" in the Texas-based company's U.S. Patent No. 6,949,491. According to Tuesday’s order, both companies stipulated after the claim construction that Schlumberger couldn't infringe under the...

