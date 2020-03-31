Ex-Jenner & Block Chair To Lead Willkie's New Chicago Office

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- In a move to extend its territory to the Midwest, New York-based Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP launched a new Chicago office Tuesday, bringing on six former Jenner & Block LLP partners, including the firm's ex-chairman. Craig Martin, who stepped down as the chairman of Jenner less than a month ago, is joining Willkie as a member of the firm's executive committee and Midwest chairman. He is joined by five equity partners: Amanda Amert, Matt Basil, Sara Horton, Barbara Grayson and Matthew Thomas. "We've known Craig and his team through the years. We felt this was a compelling opportunity to add...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS