Dean Foods Sheds More Than $508M In Ch. 11 Asset Sale

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Milk producer Dean Foods said Tuesday that as part of its Ch. 11 proceeding in Texas, it has agreed to sell nearly all of its assets to national dairy farm cooperative Dairy Farmers of America for $433 million as part of a more than $508 million divestment. The sale, which still has to be approved by the bankruptcy judge, transfers 44 facilities of Dallas-based Dean Foods to DFA as a result of the auction, the company said. Other winners in the sale include Prairie Farms Dairy, which will pay $75 million for several other assets and facilities, Mana Saves McArthur LLC,...

