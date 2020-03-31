Monsanto Must Face Baltimore Water Contamination Claims

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Baltimore can proceed with claims that Monsanto Co. must pay for the cleanup of polychlorinated biphenyls it allegedly manufactured for decades from the city's drainage systems and bodies of water, a Maryland federal judge ruled. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett kept the city's complaint fully intact against a challenge from Monsanto that any damages would be too speculative. He ruled the city adequately alleged that contaminants created by Monsanto in its water systems made local seafood inedible and likely decreased its heron population. The city has already spent money to address the contamination, further establishing the suit's viability,...

