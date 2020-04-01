'Fortnite' Maker Can't Fully Escape Sax Player's Dance Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has tossed out most of a trademark lawsuit claiming the makers of "Fortnite" copied a dance move, but allowed a New York saxophone player to proceed only on the accusations that the developer created a false impression that he endorsed the video game. On Tuesday, game developer Epic Games Inc. won dismissal of all but one of Leo Pellegrino's claims that Epic's "Phone It In" emote — a dance move players can purchase for their "Fortnite" characters — copied his "signature move" from concerts and music videos. The company had argued that Pellegrino’s claims were barred by...

