9th Circ. Nixes Jack Daniel's TM Win Over Parody Dog Toys

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday overturned a ruling that a dog toy called "Bad Spaniels" infringed the trademark rights of Jack Daniel's, saying the toy might not be the "Mona Lisa" but should still have been afforded protection under the First Amendment. The decision tossed a lower court's ruling in favor of Jack Daniel's Properties Inc. over the "Bad Spaniels Silly Squeaker," a toy that looks like the famous whiskey bottle but replaces the text with light-hearted canine puns. The appeals court said the toy should have been deemed an "expressive work" covered by the First Amendment — a label that...

