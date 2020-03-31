NYU Beats Anti-Affirmative Action Group's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge tossed a suit Tuesday alleging the New York University Law Review violates federal bias law by favoring female and minority applicants and authors, saying the group that challenged the journal's diversity policy can’t show its members were hurt. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said Faculty, Alumni and Students Opposed to Racial Preferences, or FASORP, doesn’t have a claim under the Civil Rights Act of 1964 because it hasn’t shown any members were harmed by the journal’s diversity policies. A New York federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that claimed NYU's law review discriminates against white men....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS