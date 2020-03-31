Israeli Firearm Co. Founders Want Out Of Libel Dispute

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Two brothers who founded the Israeli firearm accessories maker CAA Industries Ltd. told a Florida federal court on Tuesday that Florida company ME Technology Inc. didn't properly serve them in its libel suit alleging that CAA sent a damaging letter to ME Technology's customers. Moshe and Eldad Oz said that ME Technology tried to serve the brothers via certified mail to CAA's plant in Israel. But the Oz brothers said the letter was simply addressed to CAA, not to the brothers themselves, and that they never saw the letter. "Neither Moshe Oz nor Eldad Oz authorized anyone at the plant to...

