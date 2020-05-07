Clifford Chance Nabs DLA Piper's Investment Funds Co-Head

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Clifford Chance bolstered its private funds practice in New York with the addition of the former global co-head of DLA Piper's investment funds group. David Goldstein has represented credit funds, buyout funds, real estate funds and emerging market funds based in a range of geographies, the firm's March 30 announcement said. He works with clients on structuring funds, governance and compensation as well as portfolio investments. "Clifford Chance has built a fantastic funds practice on a global basis, but in particular the New York team is growing and is very, very strong," Goldstein told Law360. The firm's range of complementary practices,...

