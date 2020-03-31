6th Circ. Takes On ERISA Exhaustion In Nurse's Disability Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit held Tuesday that an insurer’s failure to detail an internal claims review process in its plan document meant that a former nurse’s administrative remedies should be considered exhausted in her ERISA disability suit, while one judge questioned the doctrine of exhaustion altogether. The three-judge panel partially upheld Cheryl L. Wallace’s district court win in the long-term disability suit against Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co., though the appeals court remanded part of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case for additional fact finding. According to the ruling, the district court found that Wallace, who used to work as a...

