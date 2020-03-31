BIA Raises Bar To Cancel Deportation For Family Illness

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT) -- The immigration courts' appellate board raised the bar for migrants looking to cancel deportation orders to care for sick relatives, saying in a Tuesday precedential decision that petitioners must show that ill family members can't receive treatment in their native country. The U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals refused to void a Guatemala native's removal orders, finding that his American daughter's hypothyroidism can be reasonably treated in Guatemala and didn't qualify as an exceptional and extremely unusual hardship eligible for deportation relief. "An applicant needs to establish that the relative has a serious medical condition and, if he or she is accompanying...

