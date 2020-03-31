Weed Dispensary Hit With TCPA Suit Alleging Spam Texts

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Denver-based cannabis dispensary operator violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by spamming consumers with unwanted promotional texts using an autodialer system, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in Colorado federal court. Bryce Abbink says he received at least three promotional texts from Good Chemistry LLC after joining its loyalty program, though he insisted he never gave the company permission to send him automated texts. Abbink opted out of the texts after the third message, according to a screenshot included in the complaint. "Unfortunately for consumers, Good Chemistry fails to obtain consumers' prior express written consent to place the...

