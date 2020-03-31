Emissions Rule Rollback Critics Gear Up For Court Battles

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Opponents of the Trump administration's final rollback of Obama-era greenhouse gas and fuel economy standards for cars and trucks already have their legal knives out, ready to carve up the rule in court for allegedly running afoul of environmental laws and relying on questionable analyses. While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday that the final version of the second half of their Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles rule will save lives, reduce pollution and boost the economy, foes — some of which, like California and the Environmental Defense Fund, are already embroiled in litigation over related auto...

