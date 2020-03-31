Judge Won’t Block Robinhood's Communications With Users

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said Tuesday that she won’t block online trading app Robinhood from sending what a user calls “misleading communications to prospective class members,” because the user failed to provide enough evidence to warrant the injunction. U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell said that Travis Taaffe — who claims Robinhood Markets Inc. has been sending messages to users asking them to sign a release of their claims in exchange for a $75 credit — had “failed to establish a clear record of abusive communications from defendants.” To support his request for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction,...

