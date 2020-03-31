Allergan Defeats Untimely NJ Insurance Fraud Claims

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey lawsuit accusing Allergan PLC's predecessor of carrying out deceptive marketing practices that ultimately defrauded public health insurance programs was filed too late, a state court judge ruled in a decision made public Tuesday. Bergen County Superior Court Judge Robert Gilson reasoned that the transactions at issue predated the state's six-year statute of limitations for common law fraud. MSP Recovery, which assists Medicare Advantage organizations, based its August lawsuit against Allergan Inc. and Warner Chilcott Salles (US) LLC on insurance payouts for purportedly unnecessary prescriptions that took place prior to August 2013, the ruling said. MSP Recovery had also...

