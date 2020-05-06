Cooley Nabs M&A, Activist Defense Atty From Wachtell Lipton

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 10:47 AM EDT) -- Cooley has added a deals attorney to its New York office from Wachtell Lipton with experience in mergers and acquisitions and takeover defense and who's represented clients involved in the private equity, technology and media industries. Kevin Cooper joined Cooley LLP as partner to its mergers and acquisitions practice from Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, the firm said March 31. Cooper said part of why he joined Cooley was for its work culture, as well as its "relationship-based" retention of clients, in which the firm tries to represent the same companies from formation through a sale or going public. "I just...

