Iranian Co. Loses Bid To Lift Sanctions Despite EU Precedent

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has tossed a challenge to the Office of Foreign Assets Control's decision to leave sanctions in place against an Iranian electronics company, ruling that OFAC's decision was well-explained and based on solid evidence about the company's dealings with other sanctioned companies. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon on Tuesday shot down Fulmen Co.'s bid to get itself off OFAC's sanctions list, rejecting all of the electronics company's arguments, including its claim that OFAC should follow the lead of the European Court of Justice. The European Union's high court lifted its own sanctions after finding a lack of...

