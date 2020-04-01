Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Mass. Gov. Weld Loses Electoral System Fight In 1st Circ.

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 1:41 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit ruled that Massachusetts’ winner-take-all system for apportioning presidential electors does not violate the principle of “one person, one vote,” rejecting a constitutional challenge by former governor and Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld.

A three-judge panel found Tuesday that Weld and two other Republican voters had standing to sue over the state’s electoral system, which mirrors that of 47 other states, but that the winner-take-all, or WTA, method does not violate the equal protection clause. The appeals court reasoned the system does not treat one voter differently from another simply because only one candidate takes home the electoral votes...

