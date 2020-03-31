Ill. Hospital Chain Ducks Competitor's Antitrust Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 11:26 PM EDT) -- A health care system operating a series of Illinois hospitals didn't violate antitrust laws when it negotiated insurance contracts that cut competitors out of insurance networks, an Illinois federal magistrate judge ruled Tuesday, partially adopting the report and recommendations of a special master who previously presided over the case. The special master couldn't find any evidence in the record that "patients were actually denied access to care" or were injured as a result of Southern Illinois Healthcare's contracts, Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty wrote in his order Tuesday, in which he partially adopted the recommendation of Special Master Stephen C. Williams that Southern Illinois...

