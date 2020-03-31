Coronavirus Isn't Stopping RBG From Working Out

Justice Ginsburg, who turned 87 on March 15, is sticking to her twice-weekly routine of planks, pushups and other exercises with longtime personal trainer Bryant Johnson in the justices' private gym inside the Supreme Court building, Johnson said in a phone call Tuesday.
The two are taking extra precautions to wipe down equipment and keep their distance. Johnson, a federal judiciary employee, has canceled appointments with his other clients and now is only working with Justice Ginsburg.
"Everybody's been shut down. The only reason why I didn't shut the justice down is because, hey, she ain't having it," said Johnson, who spent over 30 years in the U.S. Army and now works in D.C.'s federal district court. "She has that grandfather status to me and if she wants to train, that‘s the least that I can do."
"Her choice is, she doesn't make excuses not to do it," Johnson said. "So we find ways to do it."
Asked about the wisdom of continuing to train with Justice Ginsburg, a four-time cancer survivor, Johnson explained the steps he has taken to keep the liberal judicial icon safe.
"Well it's like this: Before I go in, I wipe down every piece of equipment that I think she is going to touch and come in contact with," Johnson said. "Then I go back in and wash my hands."
Having trained with the justice for so long, he also explained how their sessions might differ from one in which there is close personal contact between the trainer and client.
"All I have to do is set it up and she just automatically knows exactly what I want to do," he said. "It doesn't require me to grab her, hold her, get up close and personal."
The novel coronavirus pandemic may not be disrupting the justice's workouts, but it has thrown a wrench in the ongoing Supreme Court term. The court closed to the public weeks ago, and has indefinitely postponed its March 23 oral argument schedule — the first time since the Spanish flu outbreak of 1918 that a public health crisis has interfered with oral arguments.
According to the court's public information officer, the justices, who are all "healthy," have been dialing into their conferences remotely, with Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. presiding from the court's conference room. This means foregoing their traditional handshakes.
Justice Ginsburg, a leader of the court's liberal bloc who was appointed by President Bill Clinton, has had a number of recent health scares that have alarmed progressives. In 2019, she underwent a three-week course of radiation for a tumor on her pancreas. In 2018, she had surgery to remove cancer from her lung. The justice previously battled colorectal and pancreatic cancer in 1999 and 2009.
Johnson, who began training with Justice Ginsburg in 1999 and is the author of "The RBG Workout," told Law360 on Tuesday that the justice is dedicated to getting in the gym.
"I don't know anybody who doesn't feel better after a workout is completed and that includes the justice," he said. "No matter what, we try to get it in twice a week," added Johnson.
--Editing by Michael Watanabe.
