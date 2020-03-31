DC Stay-At-Home Order Forces RBG To Abandon Workouts

Bryant Johnson, Justice Ginsburg’s longtime personal trainer, told Law360 Tuesday that the 87-year-old was maintaining her routine of planks, pushups and other exercises with him in the justices' private gym inside the Supreme Court building. But as of Wednesday, the sessions were put on pause due to Washington, D.C.’s orders to stay at home except for essential activities, Johnson told New York Magazine's The Cut in an email.
According to a Tuesday interview with Johnson, Justice Ginsburg had still been attending the workouts during the coronavirus pandemic, with the two taking precautions to wipe down equipment, wash their hands and keep their distance. Johnson said that he had also canceled his appointments with his other clients and was only working with the justice.
"Everybody's been shut down. The only reason why I didn't shut the justice down is because, hey, she ain't having it," said Johnson, who spent over 30 years in the U.S. Army and now works in D.C.'s federal district court. "She has that grandfather status to me and if she wants to train, that’s the least that I can do."
News that Justice Ginsburg — an octogenarian, four-time cancer survivor — was still doing in-person sessions with a trainer sparked criticism from progressives who fear that the justice could be replaced by President Donald Trump. Some appellate lawyers on Twitter urged the justices’ former clerks to intervene and get her to stop the workouts.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in the ongoing Supreme Court term. The court closed to the public weeks ago, and has indefinitely postponed its March 23 oral argument schedule — the first time since the Spanish flu outbreak of 1918 that a public health crisis has interfered with oral arguments.
According to the court’s public information office, the justices, who are all “healthy,” have been dialing into their conferences remotely, with Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. the sole exception. This means foregoing their traditional handshakes.
Justice Ginsburg, a leader of the court's liberal bloc who was appointed by President Bill Clinton, has had a number of recent health scares that have alarmed progressives. In 2019, she underwent a three-week course of radiation for a tumor on her pancreas. In 2018, she had surgery to remove cancer from her lung. The justice previously battled colorectal and pancreatic cancer in 1999 and 2009.
--Editing by Cole Hill.
