Amerisure Can't Cut Down Suit Over Unscrutinized Claims

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Tuesday that a lumber company can sue its workers' compensation insurer for not properly investigating claims, finding that the insurer has a duty to the insured to make sure claims are legitimate. U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven denied Amerisure Insurance Co.'s request to dismiss a breach of contract suit by Florida lumber supplier Tibbetts Lumber Co. LLC over fraudulent claims that Tibbetts says were approved without investigation, which led to increased premiums. Amerisure had argued that Tibbetts' claims were impermissible bad faith claims, but Judge Scriven said the suit does not fit under Florida's bad...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS