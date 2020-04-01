Commerce Hits Chinese Tile Cos. With Duties Up To 358%

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce will impose anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Chinese tile imports up to 358.81%, after finding in the final stages of its investigations that the products are being government-subsidized and sold at unfairly low prices. Commerce found that Chinese exporters were selling their ceramic tile at less-than-fair-value rates ranging from 229.04% to 356.02% and were receiving subsidies at a rate of 358.81%, warranting duties to level competition for U.S. tile producers. "In light of the dumping margins and the massive surge in imports, we find that for this final determination critical circumstances exist for imports of ceramic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS