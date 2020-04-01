Christian Music Co. Found Liable In SEC's Investor Fraud Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission secured a win Wednesday in its suit accusing a Christian concert promoter of ripping off investors after a Maine federal judge found the promoter liable for raising $3 million by lying to investors about where their money was going. U.S. District Judge John H. Rich III granted the SEC's unopposed motion for summary judgment against The Lighthouse Events LLC and its founder, Jeffrey E. Wall, finding that Wall and his company solicited investors through "multiple, repeated, brazen misrepresentations" about the promissory notes he offered to self-identifying Christians who thought they were only funding religious concerts and...

