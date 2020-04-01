Calif. Solar Co. Says Rival Stole 'Shingled' Tech IP

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Canadian solar company has started making "shingled" solar modules that are more powerful and efficient than conventional units by leveraging the trade secrets of its Golden State rival's technology, according to a patent infringement lawsuit filed in California federal court. The Solaria Corp. says it isn't sure how Canadian Solar Inc. got its hands on the California company's confidential shingled solar module technology, but in a complaint filed Tuesday, Solaria accused the Canadian company of selling infringing shingled modules without paying a royalty. Solaria's suit comprises a single claim of patent infringement, but the company said that once it has...

