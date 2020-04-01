Oil Giants Seek High Court Review Of Remand In Climate Case

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Chevron Corp. and other energy giants asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court decision that sent Baltimore’s suit seeking to put the energy companies on the hook for climate change to state court, arguing the bulk of their arguments for removal were improperly ignored. More than 20 energy companies on Tuesday said the Fourth Circuit was wrong when it said the doctrine of “federal officer removal” was the only grounds on which the appeals court could review the lower court’s remand order, rejecting the companies’ arguments that the entire remand order was reviewable. There is a circuit split...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS