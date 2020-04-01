'Irresponsible' TRO Would Halt Immigration Courts, Feds Say

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration urged an Oregon federal judge Tuesday to deny a temporary restraining order filed by nonprofit organizations seeking to curtail operations at the nation’s immigration courts because of COVID-19, saying the “extraordinary and irresponsible” request would “halt all immigration-court functions nationwide.” The nonprofits provide legal services to immigrants and filed a December suit arguing that immigration courts are no longer lawfully adjudicating cases based on their merits. The suit predated the COVID-19 outbreak, and the TRO request argues that immigration courts are far behind the coronavirus safety protocols that have been implemented in other jurisdictions. The requested TRO seeks...

