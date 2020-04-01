Barclays Cleared Of Liability For Decades-Old Sexual Assaults

Law360, London (April 1, 2020, 10:19 AM BST) -- Britain's top court ruled Wednesday that Barclays Bank PLC is not responsible for a doctor who sexually assaulted prospective employees decades ago, a decision that will offer some relief for companies employing independent contractors. The Supreme Court said the lender was not vicariously liable for the actions of Dr. Gordon Bates, a medical examiner accused of sexual assault over a 30-year span by more than 120 prospective employees. The panel of justices held that the lender could not be held responsible decades later for the alleged actions of Bates — who is now dead — because he worked as an independent...

