Top UK Court Says Morrisons Not Liable For Data Breach

Law360, London (April 1, 2020, 10:14 AM BST) -- Morrisons has escaped liability for a disgruntled staff member stealing and distributing the payroll data of 100,000 colleagues, as the U.K.’s highest court ruled Wednesday that the connection between his job and the theft was not close enough. Five Supreme Court justices have unanimously overturned a High Court decision that found the supermarket chain responsible for damages claimed. (AP) A panel of five Supreme Court justices unanimously overturned a ruling by the High Court that put the grocery chain on the hook for damages claimed by more than 9,000 employees. Their personal information had been published online in 2014 by Andrew...

