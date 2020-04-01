Autoimmune Therapy Biz Raises $80M In Series B Round

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Biotechnology company Pandion Therapeutics said Wednesday it had raised $80 million in a funding round that drew support from all of its existing venture capital backers as well as several new investors. Massachusetts-based Pandion Therapeutics Inc. said the Series B funds will go toward advancing its lead clinical-stage product candidate as well as further development of its pipeline. Pandion develops therapies for autoimmune diseases and its lead product, PT101, is in Phase 1 clinical trials, the announcement said. Biotechnology investors Access Biotechnology and Boxer Capital LLC led the round, and all of Pandion’s existing venture capital investors also participated, the announcement...

