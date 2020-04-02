French Movie Producer Gets OK For English Tax Fraud Suit

Law360, London (April 2, 2020, 2:15 PM BST) -- A judge in London has allowed a French movie producer to proceed with a lawsuit against nearly a dozen financial advisers and former HSBC bankers implicated in a money laundering scandal over the alleged theft of €7.2 million ($7.8 million) from a tax-savings scheme. Judge Simon Bryan ruled that the courts of England and Wales are the proper location for Laurent Kahut. He is suing through his company Terre Neuve, to pursue several former Swiss advisers and two ex-employees of HSBC’s branch in Switzerland for tax fraud. In an 88-page decision handed down at the High Court on Tuesday, the judge refused...

