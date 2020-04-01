LA Sushi Restaurant Can't Escape 'Hand Roll Bar' TM Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday refused to toss a trademark infringement suit brought by the company behind popular Japanese restaurants Sugarfish and KazuNori accusing a Los Angeles sushi bar of ripping off its "Hand Roll Bar" mark. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II said Sushi Nozawa LLC has adequately argued that competing restaurateur The Hand Roll Bar Experience LLC is likely to cause customer confusion in using similar advertisements for their sushi hand roll bars. Sushi Nozawa is known for its restaurants Sugarfish, Nozawa Bar and KazuNori, which uses the trademark "The Original Hand Roll Bar" as it creates...

