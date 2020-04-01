Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LA Sushi Restaurant Can't Escape 'Hand Roll Bar' TM Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday refused to toss a trademark infringement suit brought by the company behind popular Japanese restaurants Sugarfish and KazuNori accusing a Los Angeles sushi bar of ripping off its "Hand Roll Bar" mark.

U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II said Sushi Nozawa LLC has adequately argued that competing restaurateur The Hand Roll Bar Experience LLC is likely to cause customer confusion in using similar advertisements for their sushi hand roll bars. 

Sushi Nozawa is known for its restaurants Sugarfish, Nozawa Bar and KazuNori, which uses the trademark "The Original Hand Roll Bar" as it creates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!