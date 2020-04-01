Driller Says Staffing Service's Inept Workers Made $1M Error

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A petroleum industry staffing service sent a drilling company unqualified workers who drilled a well in the wrong place, a $1 million mistake that the service should pay for, the company has alleged in California federal court. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Geo Guidance Drilling Services Inc. accuses staffing agency Renaissance Resources LLC of actively misleading the drilling company about the qualifications of three workers it hired for a well drilling project in Colorado. The incompetent workers drilled the well over 1,000 feet off course, a $1 million mistake that the drilling company had to correct by cementing and redrilling the well in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS