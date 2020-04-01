Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Driller Says Staffing Service's Inept Workers Made $1M Error

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A petroleum industry staffing service sent a drilling company unqualified workers who drilled a well in the wrong place, a $1 million mistake that the service should pay for, the company has alleged in California federal court.

In a complaint filed Tuesday, Geo Guidance Drilling Services Inc. accuses staffing agency Renaissance Resources LLC of actively misleading the drilling company about the qualifications of three workers it hired for a well drilling project in Colorado. The incompetent workers drilled the well over 1,000 feet off course, a $1 million mistake that the drilling company had to correct by cementing and redrilling the well in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!