Honeywell Can't Pare Claims Over Air Conditioning Patents

Law360, London (April 1, 2020, 7:01 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal on Wednesday rejected a bid by Honeywell International to pare litigation brought by a Mexican chemical company seeking to revoke six of the American multinational’s patents covering refrigerants used in auto air conditioning systems. Mexichem UK Ltd., which manufactures chemical products for a wide range of purposes, including refrigeration and air conditioning, is aiming to cancel the six patents so it can sell vehicle air conditioning products using the refrigerants currently covered by Honeywell’s patents in Britain. On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal upheld a lower court decision denying Honeywell’s application to toss some of the suit’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS