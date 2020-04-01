Hemp Co. CEO Hit With Sanctions In SEC Fight

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge on Tuesday overruled objections to a sanctions order against an industrial hemp company CEO and the company's co-principal in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit alleging they ran a scheme to illegally sell unregistered shares to the public. In a five-page order, U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey said U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy A. Leen got it right when she sanctioned Hemp Inc. CEO Bruce Jay Perlowin and co-principal Barry Keith Epling for hiding loans from the SEC and Epling’s tax documents. “Because Judge Leen’s order is not clearly erroneous or contrary to law, I overrule...

