Investors Say Phony Pot Cos. Scammed $1M Out Of Them

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Would-be investors in a cannabis operation said in a complaint filed in California federal court that they were duped into pouring more than $1 million into marijuana businesses on false pretenses and then strung along for years as they tried to get their money back. The principals of Los Angeles-based Flawless Vape Distribution and Wholesale, Inc., Jason Grace and Rick Wood, allege that David Bunevacz, his family members and co-conspirators fraudulently induced them in 2016 into investing $1.3 million into marijuana companies that were either unlicensed or which Bunevacz had no connection to. “David Bunevacz concocted a scheme intended to hide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS