Pa. Justices To Consider Complaint Service Requirements

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to reexamine the lengths to which plaintiffs must go to formally serve complaints on lawsuit targets, taking up a case over a Philadelphia woman's efforts to track down a man she blamed for injuries she suffered in a car wreck. A Philadelphia County trial judge and an appellate court have agreed that Rhasheena Gussom acted too slowly as she tried to track down the other driver in the July 2016 crash and preserve her claim. But the justices said on Tuesday that they would consider whether the Superior Court's ruling in the case "conflicts with...

