McCarter & English, Marcus Rosenberg Steer $30M NYC Loan

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English represented an insurance affiliate of Lincoln Financial in connection with its $30 million loan to Marcus Rosenberg-counseled real estate firm Adams & Co. for an office building on Seventh Avenue in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. Lincoln Financial affiliate Lincoln Life & Annuity Co. of New York provided the loan for 463 Seventh Ave., and of that figure, $10 million is new financing for the building and the remainder is an assumption and refinancing of pre-existing debt at the property. The 22-floor property is located between West 35th and West 36th Streets,...

