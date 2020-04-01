Upscale NY Grocery Chain Plans Restart With Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT) -- Grocery retailer Dean & DeLuca filed for Chapter 11 protection late Tuesday in New York, bringing $275 million of debt to court months after it closed its last stores along with a plan to use new loans to fund a restart of its operations. In a first-day declaration from Co-Chief Restructuring Officer Joseph Baum, the company said its ambitious expansion plans fizzled to the point it ran out of cash in mid-2019, forcing the closure of all of its company-owned stores and the termination of almost all of its employees. Dean & DeLuca New York Inc. was purchased in 2014 by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS