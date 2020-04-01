USCIS Sees 37% Rise From Last Year In H-1B Visa Requests

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Employers’ requests for H-1B visas for specialized foreign workers jumped more than a third this year, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Wednesday, after the agency rolled out its first-ever electronic pre-registration system to ease the process. About 275,000 H-1B visa candidates competed for 85,000 slots — 20,000 of which are reserved for those with advanced degrees from U.S. institutions — in USCIS’ visa lottery last month for the 2021 fiscal year. That was a marked increase from the 201,011 candidates who sought a visa in last year’s lottery. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1585772569579'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='350px';vizElement.style.height='497px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script');...

