After Record Win, Mattress Cos. Seek Tariffs Against 7 Others

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- After winning a record 1,700% anti-dumping duty on Chinese mattresses with the U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. mattress producers are pushing for steep tariffs against the seven countries where China has allegedly shifted its mattress production to dodge tariffs. The U.S. producers petitioned the Commerce Department on Tuesday to look into mattress imports from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, which have soared in the past few years as Chinese imports hit rock-bottom. Their two-year saga against Chinese mattress imports, which culminated in the Commerce Department hitting the manufacturers with record duties in October 2019, hasn’t “chilled” Chinese producers’...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS