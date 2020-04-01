Tesla, Ex-Employee Spar Over $168M 'Saboteur' Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Tesla and an ex-employee it has accused of stealing trade secrets and siphoning them to third parties duked it out Tuesday over whether the automaker's claims for $168 million in damages or the employee's counterclaims for defamation and invasion of privacy should survive. Tesla Inc. and Martin Tripp, a former process technician at the electric-car maker's Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, filed dueling motions for summary judgment in Nevada federal court laying out their arguments for quick wins in Tesla's so-called "saboteur" suit. The company, which sued Tripp in June 2018 for trade secrets theft, staunchly defended its public statements and an...

