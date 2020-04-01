Cooley-Led Life Sciences Firm Seeks To Raise $75M In IPO

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A biotechnology firm developing therapies for disorders of the blood and the musculoskeletal system said Wednesday it hopes to raise about $75 million in its Cooley-led initial public offering. Lexington, Massachusetts-based Keros Therapeutics Inc. said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to offer 5 million shares at between $14 and $16 each, which would raise $75 million at midpoint. Its underwriters will also have a 30-day option to buy 750,000 shares, which could raise an additional $11 million. Keros plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KROS. Keros filed for its offering in...

